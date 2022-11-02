Dr. John O'Brien Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Brien Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with St. Joseph Hospital / Texas Medical Center|State University of New York at Buffalo
St. Petersburg Center for Plastic Surgery7855 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 341-2408Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cannot adequately express my appreciation for the excellent care I received from Dr. O'Brien and his staff. They were knowledgeable, professional, friendly and genuine in their concern for my well-being and overall health. I am a 60-year-old woman feeling more comfortable in my body that I have in decades! This after breast reduction surgery performed by Dr. O'Brien. I am very happy with the results, and confident in my recommendation of this team to anyone seeking high-quality surgical care.
- St. Joseph Hospital / Texas Medical Center|State University of New York at Buffalo
- SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosp
