Overview of Dr. John O'Brien Jr, MD

Dr. John O'Brien Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with St. Joseph Hospital / Texas Medical Center|State University of New York at Buffalo



Dr. O'Brien Jr works at St. Petersburg Center for Plastic Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.