Dr. Oconnor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Oconnor, MD
Overview
Dr. John Oconnor, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
John J Oconnor MD3109 Clearwater Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 778-1066
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor - very through. Listens to patients concerns and answers them.
About Dr. John Oconnor, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1437157203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Oconnor has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oconnor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oconnor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oconnor.
