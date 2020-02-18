Dr. John O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John O'Connor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Calverton, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Calverton, New York4480 Middle Country Rd, Calverton, NY 11933 Directions (631) 371-0698
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O ‘Connor is very knowledgeable and caring. He spends time explaining medications and why or why now he is prescribing them. Always makes you feel comfortable when discussing medical or personal issues with him.
About Dr. John O'Connor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811917578
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Connor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.