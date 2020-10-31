Dr. John Odle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Odle, MD
Overview of Dr. John Odle, MD
Dr. John Odle, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Odle works at
Dr. Odle's Office Locations
-
1
Jasper Podiatry Center804 20th Ave E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 384-4474
-
2
Walker Baptist Medical Center3400 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 387-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Odle?
Dr. Odle is a nice caring doctor. He has treated me over the years for issues with both feet. It takes some time to get an appointment but he is worth the wait.
About Dr. John Odle, MD
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1902984834
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odle works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Odle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.