Overview of Dr. John Ofenloch, MD

Dr. John Ofenloch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Ofenloch works at BayCare Medical Group in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Pericardial Disease and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.