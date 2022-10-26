Dr. John O'Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. John O'Kane, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. O'Kane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Kane?
The clinic is always running on time, I never have to wait long. Dr O’Kane is knowledgeable with a great bedside manner and always takes the time to make sure I understand what’s happening with my injury. So grateful for such a wonderful orthopedic surgeon!
About Dr. John O'Kane, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912082736
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Kane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Kane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Kane works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.