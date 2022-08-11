Overview of Dr. John O'Keefe, MD

Dr. John O'Keefe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. O'Keefe works at Retina Institute of Virginia in Richmond, VA with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA and Tappahannock, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.