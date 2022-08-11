Dr. John O'Keefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Keefe, MD
Dr. John O'Keefe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Retina Institute of Virginia8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 135, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 644-7478
Vcu Health - Fredericksburg - Centre Court1671 Emancipation Hwy Ste 103, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 368-5230
- 3 297 Hospital Rd, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Directions (804) 644-7478
Retina Institute of Virginia8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 140, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 644-7478
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I see another doctor in the practice but had an emergency. Dr O'Keefe saw me, thoroughly assessed the problem and took time to explain the problem and the treatment. And he shook my hand! I would see him again and recommend him and the Fredericksburg practice.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. O'Keefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Keefe has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Keefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Keefe speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keefe.
