Dr. John Oldham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oldham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Oldham, MD
Overview
Dr. John Oldham, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Oldham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Bariatric Surgery4003 Kresge Way Ste 221, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oldham?
He was very descriptive of what to expect and what he expects of you.
About Dr. John Oldham, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1699817429
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oldham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oldham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oldham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oldham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oldham works at
Dr. Oldham has seen patients for Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oldham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oldham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oldham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oldham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oldham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.