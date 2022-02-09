Overview

Dr. John Oldham, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Oldham works at Baptist Health Medical Group Bariatric Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.