Overview of Dr. John Olinde Sr, MD

Dr. John Olinde Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.