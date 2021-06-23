Overview of Dr. John Oliva, MD

Dr. John Oliva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Oliva works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.