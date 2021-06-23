Dr. John Oliva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Oliva, MD
Overview of Dr. John Oliva, MD
Dr. John Oliva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Oliva works at
Dr. Oliva's Office Locations
Millennium Physician Group5172 Mason Corbin Ct Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-7171
Millennium Physician Group126 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 104, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 308-0009
Millennium Physician Group13691 Metro Pkwy Ste 330, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 308-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit - I was impressed with his thoroughness of discussing my medical history, his patience in answering my questions, and his clear explanations. I was further impressed by the office staff giving me a tour and detailed explanation of what my next visit and procedure would entail. Outstanding care
About Dr. John Oliva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871581421
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliva works at
Dr. Oliva has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.