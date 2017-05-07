Overview of Dr. John Oliver, MD

Dr. John Oliver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Oliver works at John R Oliver MD in Wasilla, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.