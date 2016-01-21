See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orland Park, IL
Dr. John Olivieri, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (14)
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Olivieri, MD

Dr. John Olivieri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Olivieri works at John F Olivieri MD Sc in Orland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olivieri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John F Olivieri MD Sc
    14315 108th Ave Ste 230, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 675-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Gait Abnormality
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Gait Abnormality
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. John Olivieri, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578510525
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Saint Francis Hospital
Internship
  • Resurrection Hospital
Medical Education
  • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Olivieri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Olivieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Olivieri works at John F Olivieri MD Sc in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Olivieri’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivieri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

