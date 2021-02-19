Dr. John Olsewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Olsewski, MD
Overview of Dr. John Olsewski, MD
Dr. John Olsewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Dr. Olsewski's Office Locations
John M. Olsewski MD PC2157 Tomlinson Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 794-2501
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Olsewski, he has done all 3 of my back surgies and my neck surgery. I don't trust anyone else with my care only him. He is such a sweet person along with his staff. He and his staff treat you with respect and understand everything you are going through. I recommend a lot of my friends to him. They love him like I do as a patient. I have nothing but good things to say about him and his staff.
About Dr. John Olsewski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Olsewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsewski has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsewski.
