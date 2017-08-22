See All Ophthalmologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. John Olson, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Olson, MD

Dr. John Olson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Olson works at Central Florida Retina in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Olson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Retina
    3824 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 425-7188
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Treatment frequency



Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Autoimmune Diseases
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Floaters
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Posterior Vitreous Detachment
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Detachment With Break
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Testing
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2017
    My great experience began from the moment I made my appointment. The person answering the phone was so helpful and pleasant and said "You're going to LOVE Dr. Olson!!" She was right- Dr. Olson is great! Their office was particularly busy the day of my appointment, but that didn't stop Dr. Olson and his nurse from spending plenty of time with me! He was very thorough, and answered all of my questions and gave me a lot of reassurance. I will continue to see Dr. Olson in the future.
    About Dr. John Olson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174551709
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Internship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Tex Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson works at Central Florida Retina in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Olson’s profile.

    Dr. Olson has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

