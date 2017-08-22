Dr. John Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Olson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Olson, MD
Dr. John Olson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson's Office Locations
-
1
Central Florida Retina3824 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 425-7188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
My great experience began from the moment I made my appointment. The person answering the phone was so helpful and pleasant and said "You're going to LOVE Dr. Olson!!" She was right- Dr. Olson is great! Their office was particularly busy the day of my appointment, but that didn't stop Dr. Olson and his nurse from spending plenty of time with me! He was very thorough, and answered all of my questions and gave me a lot of reassurance. I will continue to see Dr. Olson in the future.
About Dr. John Olson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174551709
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Tex Health Science Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olson speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.