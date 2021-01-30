Dr. John O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Malley, MD
Dr. John O'Malley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Upstate Medical School in Syracuse, NY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
1
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
EmergeOrtho - Leland/Brunswick Forest1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Emergeortho PA8115 Market St Ste 108, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've snow skied over 500 days since Dr. O'Malley fixed TWO broken ankles 11 years ago. He has fixed other stuff since then. Thank you Dr. O'Malley.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1144222860
- Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia in Sports Medicine
- State University Of New York, Stony Brook
- St Elizabeths Hosp
- Upstate Medical School in Syracuse, NY
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
