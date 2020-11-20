Overview of Dr. John O'Mara, MD

Dr. John O'Mara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.



Dr. O'Mara works at Swedish Heart & Vascular in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.