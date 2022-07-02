See All Dermatologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. John O Neill, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John O Neill, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. O Neill works at Jaffe, O'Neill, Lindgren, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jaffe, O'Neill, Lindgren, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 402, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 02, 2022
    My appt with Dr Oneil is always pleasant & on time. Dr Oneil is warm & explains everything. He is always willing to answer any questions. I feel very confident in Dr Oneils judgment.
    Fran Seltzer — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. John O Neill, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1184635575
    Education & Certifications

    • Bethesda Naval Hosp
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • College of William and Mary
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John O Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O Neill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O Neill works at Jaffe, O'Neill, Lindgren, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. O Neill’s profile.

    Dr. O Neill has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. O Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Neill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

