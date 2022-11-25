Dr. John Onufer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onufer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Onufer, MD
Overview
Dr. John Onufer, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED|WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED|Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists7611 Forest Ave, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-6026
-
2
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-6027
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation that was discovered during a stress test. Dr Onufer performed an Ablation for me on 11/16/22, the surgery went well with no complications. He is extremely knowledgeable and his bed side manner is the best that I have ever experienced. I would highy recommend him and his staff, I think that he is the absoulute best. We are very fortunate to have such and outstanding cardiovascular surgeon in our area.
About Dr. John Onufer, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023084100
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Barnes Hospital
- Washington University School Of Medicine
Washington University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Onufer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onufer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onufer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onufer has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onufer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Onufer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onufer.
