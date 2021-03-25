Dr. John Oppenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Oppenheimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Oppenheimer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8 Saddle Rd, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 267-9393
Radiology At 1 Springfield Avenue1 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 934-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing him since childhood, and will continue to do so even though I don't primarily live in the area anymore! Very focused, very knowledgeable, and always willing to explain further. He can move through things very quickly but never has an issue with asking for clarification or me tacking on one more thing I want to make sure to discuss. Has provided insight on unrelated conditions that helped me to get answers from other doctors! I can tell he remembers my medical history, and he also remembers personal details and brings them up in conversation, which I appreciate! I've always found the office staff to be kind. The wait times used to be a problem but haven't had those issues in years. It can be tough to get an appointment, but if you book far our there's plenty of flexibility. I never have an issue getting timely medication refills over the phone.
About Dr. John Oppenheimer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oppenheimer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oppenheimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oppenheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.