Dr. John Ord, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Ord, MD

Dr. John Ord, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School-Houston and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Ord works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ord's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 103, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0618
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Centennial
    14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 130, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0621
  3. 3
    Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Suite 300
    1444 S Potomac St Ste 300, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0620
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Dr. Ord has been my cardiologist for 16 years now after I had a freakish heart attack at the age of 43, don't drink, don't smoke and I am not over weight and I exercise everyday. He literally Saved my life. His staff is kind, caring,hard working and attentive. I would highly recommend Dr.Ord.
    J W Fuqua — Jul 29, 2020
    About Dr. John Ord, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1356337109
    Education & Certifications

    • BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
    • University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School-Houston
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ord has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ord speaks Russian and Spanish.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ord. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ord.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

