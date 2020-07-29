Overview of Dr. John Ord, MD

Dr. John Ord, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School-Houston and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Ord works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.