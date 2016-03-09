See All General Surgeons in Mcallen, TX
Super Profile

Dr. John Orfanos, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (12)
Map Pin Small Mcallen, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Orfanos, MD

Dr. John Orfanos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from Guadalajara Automa and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Orfanos works at Surgery Institute Office in Mcallen, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX and Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orfanos' Office Locations

    Dhr Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Institute - South Campus
    1100 E Dove Ave Ste 300, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8170
    Mcallen Surgeons Llp
    1801 S 5th St Ste 120, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 687-7151
    South Texas Vein Institute
    2707 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 631-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Starr County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Varicose Veins
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Disease
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Varices
Varicocele
Vascular Anomaly
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vascular Trauma
Vein Diseases
Venipuncture
Venous Access Creation and Care
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Reflux
Venous Thromboembolic Disease
Venous Thrombosis
Venous Ulcer
Vulvar Cancer
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Javier K Resendez in Mission — Mar 09, 2016
    About Dr. John Orfanos, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366476921
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Guadalajara Automa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Orfanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orfanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orfanos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orfanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orfanos has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orfanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Orfanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orfanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orfanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orfanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

