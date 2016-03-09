Overview of Dr. John Orfanos, MD

Dr. John Orfanos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from Guadalajara Automa and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Orfanos works at Surgery Institute Office in Mcallen, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX and Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.