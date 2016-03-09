Dr. John Orfanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orfanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Orfanos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Orfanos, MD
Dr. John Orfanos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from Guadalajara Automa and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Orfanos' Office Locations
Dhr Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Institute - South Campus1100 E Dove Ave Ste 300, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 362-8170
Mcallen Surgeons Llp1801 S 5th St Ste 120, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-7151
South Texas Vein Institute2707 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 631-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome awesome awesome. .. great doctor, very professional and keeps your mind at ease. Very likely to recommend him to everyone I know. Friendly staff and very attentive.
About Dr. John Orfanos, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1366476921
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Guadalajara Automa
Dr. Orfanos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orfanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orfanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orfanos has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orfanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orfanos speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Orfanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orfanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orfanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orfanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.