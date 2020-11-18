Overview of Dr. John Oro, MD

Dr. John Oro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Oro works at Colorado Chiari Institute in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Chiari Malformation Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.