Dr. John Oro, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Oro, MD

Dr. John Oro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Oro works at Colorado Chiari Institute in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Chiari Malformation Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Chiari Institute
    1400 S Potomac St Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 695-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2020
    Dr. Oro changed my world! I had been misdiagnosed and told nothing was wrong for years before I met him. I had horrible vertigo and migraines. He not only found it but helped me learn about the condition, realistic side effects and then performed the surgery. His PA was also an angel and was the one to take me through day-to-day life for 7 years. She’s amazing. The only negative was his receptionist who was cold, not helpful and often rude but I got over it knowing I was in great hands. I’m now 7 years post op and still sing his praises daily.
    About Dr. John Oro, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386739134
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • University of Missouri Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Oro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oro works at Colorado Chiari Institute in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Oro’s profile.

    Dr. Oro has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Chiari Malformation Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

