Dr. John Oro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Oro, MD
Dr. John Oro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Oro works at
Dr. Oro's Office Locations
Colorado Chiari Institute1400 S Potomac St Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 695-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oro changed my world! I had been misdiagnosed and told nothing was wrong for years before I met him. I had horrible vertigo and migraines. He not only found it but helped me learn about the condition, realistic side effects and then performed the surgery. His PA was also an angel and was the one to take me through day-to-day life for 7 years. She’s amazing. The only negative was his receptionist who was cold, not helpful and often rude but I got over it knowing I was in great hands. I’m now 7 years post op and still sing his praises daily.
About Dr. John Oro, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386739134
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Health Sciences Center
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Oro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oro accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oro has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Chiari Malformation Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oro speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.