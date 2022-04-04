Dr. John Orsini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orsini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Orsini, MD
Overview of Dr. John Orsini, MD
Dr. John Orsini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Orsini's Office Locations
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (885) 341-7642
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Orsini was very personable and professional. He was very clear about what to do to help my condition.
About Dr. John Orsini, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760405807
Education & Certifications
- National Rehab Hospital
- U Rochester
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orsini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orsini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orsini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Orsini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orsini.
