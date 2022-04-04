See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rochester, NY
Dr. John Orsini, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Orsini, MD

Dr. John Orsini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Orsini works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orsini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Of Rochester Medical Center
    4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618
  2. 2
    Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Apr 04, 2022
    Dr, Orsini was very personable and professional. He was very clear about what to do to help my condition.
    — Apr 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Orsini, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760405807
    Education & Certifications

    • National Rehab Hospital
    Internship
    • U Rochester
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Orsini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orsini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orsini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orsini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orsini works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Orsini’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Orsini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orsini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orsini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orsini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

