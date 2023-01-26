Dr. John Ortega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ortega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ortega, MD
Dr. John Ortega, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Ortega works at
Dr. Ortega's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4180, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing 2 other doctors, scheduled an appointment with Dr. Ortega on portal for the following day. He proposed a tiered solution, in the event medication he prescribed did not work. Medication solved the issue and within 2 days saw improvement. The doctor and nurse were very nice. I’d highly recommend.
About Dr. John Ortega, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740231810
Education & Certifications
- Univ Iowa Hosp &amp;amp; Clin
- Univ Iowa Hosp &amp; Clin
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ortega works at
Dr. Ortega has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.