Overview of Dr. John Ortega, MD

Dr. John Ortega, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Ortega works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.