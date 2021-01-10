Dr. John O'Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Shea, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John O'Shea, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Orthopedics at Providence Plaza5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 138, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 238-1061Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Done two knee surgeries on me and was so informative! I highly recommend him to anyone! Has a ton of knowledge too
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306921978
- The Methodist Hospital
- University Of Virginia Hospital
- University Of Virginia Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
