Overview of Dr. John Oster, MD

Dr. John Oster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Oster works at Grand Valley Lasik & Cataract in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.