Overview

Dr. John Ostergaard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ostergaard works at Moreland OB-GYN Associates, S.C. in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.