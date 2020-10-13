Dr. John Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Otero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Otero, MD
Dr. John Otero, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.
Dr. Otero's Office Locations
Pain Relief Centers: 5767 49th Street North5767 49th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 591-3211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been suffering for years. I have seen countless Doctors. Never have I ever been treated So well. Amazing bedside manners. Empathetic & Understanding. I know we are going to find the perfect treatment for me. Personalized for me. Because we are all so different with different needs. I have anxiety about dr appts because of how awful I’ve been treated time and time again. Slowly that anxiety is fading with each appointment. It’s been about 6months. Not once has he made me feel less of a person or treat me like a drug seeker. I know he can see that the only thing I’m seeking is relief so I can have quality of life. I can’t say enough good things. Staff is nice as well. Reasonable wait times. Again, we are all SO different. So I don’t mind if another patient needs extra time with him. I appreciate that he doesn’t make me feel rushed and we are always on the same page when I leave. Thank you wouldn’t be enough to say. I’m finally able to participate & not feel so useless.
About Dr. John Otero, MD
- Pain Management
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265522635
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Otero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otero has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Phantom Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero.
