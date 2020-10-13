Overview of Dr. John Otero, MD

Dr. John Otero, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.



Dr. Otero works at Pain Relief Centers in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Phantom Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

