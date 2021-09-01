Dr. John Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Owens, MD
Overview of Dr. John Owens, MD
Dr. John Owens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens' Office Locations
-
1
John R. Owens MD Inc.4000 Physicians Blvd Ste 211, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 401-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
Dr. Owens is probably one of the few OBGYNs in town that legitimately cares for the health and well being of his patients, and wants to ensure both safety and comfort during delivery and exams. I will be delivering my second child with him this month and would not trust anyone else with my pre and post natal care. His office is great about short notice appointments if needed, and Laura and Marissa are fantastic NPs if he is not available. Appointments are fairly quick with little wait. Highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. John Owens, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083665467
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope
- Kern Medical Center
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Owens speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.