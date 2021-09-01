Overview of Dr. John Owens, MD

Dr. John Owens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Owens works at Dr. John R Owens , MD in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.