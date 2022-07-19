Dr. John Pablo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pablo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pablo, MD
Overview of Dr. John Pablo, MD
Dr. John Pablo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Pablo works at
Dr. Pablo's Office Locations
-
1
The Radiation Oncology Center at the LCRP225 Candler Dr Ste 100, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pablo?
When I was diagnosed with prostate CA I was referred to Dr. Pablo by my urologist. I meet with Dr. Pablo and he was considerate, compassionate, understanding and fully explained my expected treatment and potential side-effects. I also visited MUSC in Charleston for a second opinion. I decided to work with Dr. Pablo and the staff at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital and Lewis Cancer Pavilion. It was the correct decision. My radiation treatment over seven weeks was a welcomed relief from my fear of the dreaded CA. Dr. Pablo, the nurse (Judy) and the two therapist were simply marvelous to work with. Appointment scheduling was easy and fit my schedule, the location of the facility was convenient, and the entire team was understanding, professional, accommodating and receptive to my every question &/or concern. Although I haven't experience another radiation treatment facility I can't image one providing better service than the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion. Highly recommended!
About Dr. John Pablo, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831237148
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Radiation Oncology Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- Dartmouth Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pablo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pablo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pablo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pablo works at
Dr. Pablo speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pablo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pablo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pablo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pablo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.