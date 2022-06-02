Dr. John Pacanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pacanowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Pacanowski, MD
Dr. John Pacanowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Pacanowski's Office Locations
-
1
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
-
2
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Two aneurysms perfectly controlled minimally invasive. And he’s caring and compassionate. A rare combination in a surgeon of his acclaim.
About Dr. John Pacanowski, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083606669
Education & Certifications
- University Tn Med Center
- University Tn Grad School Of Med
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacanowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacanowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacanowski has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacanowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacanowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.