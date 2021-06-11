Dr. John Pace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pace, MD
Overview of Dr. John Pace, MD
Dr. John Pace, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mena Regional Health System and National Park Medical Center.
Dr. Pace's Office Locations
Hot Springs Pain Institue1661 Airport Rd Ste D, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions (501) 625-7500
John R Pace MD PA120 Adcock Rd Ste C, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions (501) 651-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Mena Regional Health System
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicare
- QualChoice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pace perform surgery on my husband removing synovial cyst from his spine. My husband feels great he can walk without anymore pain. Dr. Pace is a wonderful Doctor and his staff outstanding!!!
About Dr. John Pace, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Vanderbilt University
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Washington University School Of Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.