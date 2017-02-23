Overview of Dr. John Padavano, DO

Dr. John Padavano, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Padavano works at Orthopedic Center New England in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.