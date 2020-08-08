Dr. John Paddack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paddack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Paddack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Paddack, MD
Dr. John Paddack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Longmont, CO.
Dr. Paddack works at
Dr. Paddack's Office Locations
Alpine Urology2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 420, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-9400
Banner Health Clinic2555 E 13th St Ste 230, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 820-2475
Advanced Urology Pllc4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 104, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 444-9000
Good Samaritan Medical Center200 Exempla Cir, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 749-3969
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am actually writing about Jamonte in Dr. Paddack's office. I have never met Jamonte, but i have spoken with him twice by phone in the past month or so. He is an exceptional professional in his role as the initial "voice" for the urology office. Both times I called it was because of a health concern. Jamonte listened and referred my concern and questions to the appropriate person w/i the practice. Jamonte is a calm and reassuring presence on the other end of the phone line; he is a patient, careful and compassionate listener; he is responsive. I sincerely hope his contribution to the team is recognized and rewarded!
About Dr. John Paddack, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1780819607
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Paddack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paddack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paddack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paddack works at
Dr. Paddack has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paddack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Paddack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paddack.
