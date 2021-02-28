Dr. John Padula, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Padula, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Padula, DPM
Dr. John Padula, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rainbow City, AL.
Dr. Padula's Office Locations
Alabama Family Foot Clinic107 Church St, Rainbow City, AL 35906 Directions (256) 399-0491
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was my second doctor after the first did nothing for me but advertised shoes. He would not let me waste money on stuff and will be doing my surgery that was needed over a year ago. He was so nice, caring, and very professional. Staff also.
About Dr. John Padula, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790864486
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padula has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padula has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Padula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.