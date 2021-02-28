Overview of Dr. John Padula, DPM

Dr. Padula works at Alabama Family Foot Clinic in Rainbow City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.