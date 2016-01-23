Dr. John Pagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pagel, MD
Overview of Dr. John Pagel, MD
Dr. John Pagel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Pagel works at
Dr. Pagel's Office Locations
-
1
Swedish Cardiovascular Rsrch1221 Madison St Ste 1020, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-2658
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pagel?
Dr.Pagel is very informative and carring. he has my cancer in check.i enjoy him and all his staff.thank you dr. pagel.
About Dr. John Pagel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1376633222
Education & Certifications
- U Washington/Fred Hutchinson Can Ctr
- University of California, San Francisco
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagel works at
Dr. Pagel has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.