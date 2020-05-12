Dr. John Pajka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pajka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pajka, MD
Overview of Dr. John Pajka, MD
Dr. John Pajka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Dr. Pajka's Office Locations
Eye Surgeons & Consultants of Lima Inc.855 W Market St Ste A, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 228-7432
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My eyesight is really failing.I wish I could see better and my eyes didn't water constantly.I am 79 yrs and looked fwd to not wearing glasses.Now I probably will have to.
About Dr. John Pajka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861469108
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pajka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pajka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pajka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pajka has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pajka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pajka speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pajka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pajka.
