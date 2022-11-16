Overview of Dr. John Pak, MD

Dr. John Pak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Pak works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL, Hinsdale, IL and Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.