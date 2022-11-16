Dr. John Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pak, MD
Overview of Dr. John Pak, MD
Dr. John Pak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Pak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pak's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 668-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Wheaton Eye Clinic Ltd12426 S Van Dyke Rd, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 668-8250
-
3
Elm Kidneystone Center908 N Elm St Ste 115, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 321-9429
-
4
Naperville604 Raymond Dr, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 717-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pak?
Took time to explain my condition and every step of the treatment so I knew what to expect. He is a good listener too. He’s very professional and on time every time I’ve seen him.
About Dr. John Pak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811937311
Education & Certifications
- NWstn Meml Hosp
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pak works at
Dr. Pak has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.