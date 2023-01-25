Overview

Dr. John Palmer, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Custer Hospital, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and Sanford Usd Medical Center.



Dr. Palmer works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.