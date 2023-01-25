Dr. John Palmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Palmer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Palmer, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Custer Hospital, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic640 Flormann St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Custer Hospital
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
- Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough
About Dr. John Palmer, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063510691
Education & Certifications
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
