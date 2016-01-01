Dr. Palmieri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Palmieri, MD
Overview of Dr. John Palmieri, MD
Dr. John Palmieri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Palmieri's Office Locations
Neighborhood Health At Arlington Csb2120 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 228-5150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Palmieri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689664864
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmieri accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
