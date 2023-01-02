Dr. John Panek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Panek, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Panek, DPM
Dr. John Panek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Panek works at
Dr. Panek's Office Locations
Southwest Medical Associates Inc6100 Pan American East Fwy NE Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is really a great doctor, 20 years ago he removed and replaced my Achilles tendent and I've had no trouble since then and my leg is like brand new after 20years. I highly recommend. Gives great service and great care for his Patience.
About Dr. John Panek, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1295795599
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panek works at
Dr. Panek speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Panek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.