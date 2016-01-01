Overview

Dr. John Panozzo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Panozzo works at Primary Health Associates, P.C in Orland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.