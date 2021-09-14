Overview of Dr. John Papakonstantinou, MD

Dr. John Papakonstantinou, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Papakonstantinou works at Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.