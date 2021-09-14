Dr. John Papakonstantinou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papakonstantinou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Papakonstantinou, MD
Overview of Dr. John Papakonstantinou, MD
Dr. John Papakonstantinou, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Papakonstantinou's Office Locations
Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons1555 South Blvd E Ste 310, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 215-8080Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am pleased with my experience with Dr. John. He is kind, professional, excellent at explaining my treatment options, and my surgery was a success.
About Dr. John Papakonstantinou, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- McLaren/Mich St U
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Papakonstantinou has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papakonstantinou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
