Overview of Dr. John Pappas, MD

Dr. John Pappas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Pappas works at Cardiology Associates in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.