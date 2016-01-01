Dr. John Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pappas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Pappas, MD
Dr. John Pappas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Pappas' Office Locations
Cardiology Associates1521 S Staples St Ste 700, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3105
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Pappas, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033110234
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Hosp/U Tex Hlth Sci
- U Tex Med Br
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
