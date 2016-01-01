Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Pappas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Pappas, MD
Dr. John Pappas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pappas works at
Dr. Pappas' Office Locations
-
1
Resurrection Treatment Clinics LLC1718 Alexandria Dr Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (239) 455-8500
-
2
Madison Primary Care210 Saint George St Ste 110, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 626-9766
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas?
About Dr. John Pappas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1922219294
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.