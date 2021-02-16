Overview of Dr. John Paquet, MD

Dr. John Paquet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Paquet works at Sunstrum Medical Associates in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.