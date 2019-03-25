Dr. John Parent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Parent, MD
Overview of Dr. John Parent, MD
Dr. John Parent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parent works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parent's Office Locations
-
1
The Eye Center of Fort Wayne321 E Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 424-5656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parent?
I just went with my sister for 2 laser treatments for glaucoma followed by 2 cataract surgeries and he did a great job. I have now had 4 laser procedures for glaucoma in the last 5 years and starting my own cataract journey. Other than long wait times during preliminary visits it was a good experience. Have been a patient for over ten years.
About Dr. John Parent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1275545873
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Ft Wayne Combined Prgm
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parent has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parent works at
Dr. Parent has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Diplopia and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.