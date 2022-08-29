Dr. John Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Park, MD
Dr. John Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Edison Ophthalmology Associates2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 203, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 822-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My grandmother had both eyes cataract surgeries with Dr Park. She was very happy with results after surgeries. He is very professional and knows what he is doing 100%. Thank you Dr Park!
About Dr. John Park, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1255372827
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U Hosp Clin
- St Vincent Cath Med Ctrs
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Yale University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
