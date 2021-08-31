Dr. John Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Park, MD
Overview of Dr. John Park, MD
Dr. John Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Children's/Brigham and Women's
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Park's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty136-56 39th Avenue Floor 2nd Floor, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty112-05 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Explained my condition carefully and in an easy to understand manner. Answered all my questions perfectly.
About Dr. John Park, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1558454637
Education & Certifications
- Children's/Brigham and Women's
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.