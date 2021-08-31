Overview of Dr. John Park, MD

Dr. John Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Children's/Brigham and Women's



Dr. Park works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty in Flushing, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.