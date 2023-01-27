Overview

Dr. John Park, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Summit Gastroenterology Assocs in Norton, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH and Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.