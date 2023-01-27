Dr. John Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Park, MD
Dr. John Park, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.
Summit Gastroenterology Assocs3939 S Cleveland Massillon Rd, Norton, OH 44203 Directions (330) 753-6643
Ohio ENT & Allergy4016 Massillon Rd Ste C, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 899-9650
Western Reserve Hospital Physicians1900 23rd St Ste 1100, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 926-3313
- Akron City Hospital
- Western Reserve Hospital
Dr. Park and his team are excellent. One thing I very much appreciate is that Dr. Park is very timely in checking lab results within a day of receiving them and having his team cut through red tape for additional testing when it is an emergency. When it is not an emergency, he is still responsive and the timing is reasonable, but it is not as quick turnaround for routine items, which is fair. He is a very calming presence when explaining his diagnosis and answering questions.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- St Thomas Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
